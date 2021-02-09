French biathletes Quentin Fillon-Maillet and Émilien Jacquelin point to the low number of doping controls suffered this season outside of competitions due to the health crisis. “I’ve been tested since the start of the season only once at home and once in the World Cup, Fillon-Maillet explained on Monday as the Worlds (February 10-21) begin in Pokljuka, Slovenia, this Wednesday February 10. It is very little compared to other years. “ The Jurassian finds “Too bad that the IBU (International Biathlon Federation) does not set up more regular checks, like in other years, to intimidate and control as many athletes as possible. Because, as controls are becoming scarce, this can lead some athletes to dope ”, he laments. For his part, Émilien Jacquelin judges “Strange” for not having been often tested this winter outside of competitions. N. G.