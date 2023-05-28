Biathlon | Erika Jänkä encountered a bear on an evening run – survived by pretending to be dead

Erika Jänkä of the national biathlon team was on an evening run when an aggressive bear approached.

Biathlon skier Erika Jänkä, 27, was on an evening run on Friday in the Vartius landscape in Kuhmo, when the moments of horror began. An angry bear approached.

“I was running with headphones in my ears when I suddenly noticed that there was a bear on the right side of the forest about 10 meters away at most”, Jänkä recounted the situation local newspaper Kuhmolainen.

Jänkä told the newspaper that the bear had ignored him, but had met another bear’s eyes. The latter face was no longer friendly.

The bear had approached Jänkä aggressively, after which the biathlete had fallen to the ground and pretended to be dead.

“I felt him in the ankles and feet. I had time to think, Is this the end of it,” Jänkä described to Kuhmolainen the situation in which the bear had come to smell the woman lying on the ground.

Bear had finally left for his travels.

“Yesterday’s encounter in nature will certainly leave a memory mark for a long time, and experiencing a strong or one might say certain fear of death is something you cannot prepare for,” Jänkä wrote in his Instagram update.

The biathlete said that he avoided injuries and that he is physically fit.

“It’s a bit speechless, but grateful for the lessons he’s learned about moving in nature and meeting animals over the course of his life, Jänkä, who works at the Kainuu border guard, wrote and added thanks to his colleagues, family and friends.”

“Grateful for life,” he concluded with a heart emoji.

Rival sisters commented on the emotional release of Jängä, who represented Finland at last winter’s World Championships in Germany’s Oberhof and a year ago at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Help!! Luckily you’re fine!” Mari Eder comment.

“Fortunately, you are fine!! Recovery, I’ll definitely remember for a long time”, the former biathlon great Kaisa Mäkäräinen in turn wrote.