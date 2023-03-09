Biathlon | Corona infection secured the men’s world cup victory in biathlon

Johannes Thinges Bø fell ill with corona and did not compete in Östersund. The worst threat, Sturla Holm Lægreid, suffered the same fate. The Finnish men’s race was the worst of the season.

Johannes Thingnes Bø ensured the victory of the men’s Biathlon World Cup, although he did not even compete on Thursday in the 20 km normal distance in Östersund due to corona infection.

The Norwegian’s worst threat Sturla Holm Lægreid was also in the crown, so he is no longer able to scare his compatriot in the final points of the Cup.

However, the difference between the competition partners was 399 points in Bø’s favor, so bridging the gap would have been almost hopeless. He won the World Cup for the fourth time in his career.

Also Bø’s older brother Tarjei Bø was in the crown, like Sweden’s Samuel Samuelsson and France Quentin Fillot Maillet. Another French peak Emilien Jacquelin had already ended his poorly run season.

When a large part of the top group was missing, it gave room for others. Germany made the most of the opportunity that opened up Benedikt Dollwho took his first win of the season and fourth of his career in the World Cup.

He was the only one who completed the difficult course without penalty minutes. Doll won by one minute and 9 seconds, or by one miss over Italy by Tommaso Giacomelliwho got the best ranking of his career in the World Cup.

Norwegian Vetle Christiansen lost by 2.4 seconds to the Italian who skied on slippery skis. Christiansen won the standard distance World Cup.

Normal distance the race was the weakest of the season for five Finns. No one made it to the top 40 for World Cup points. The Finns accumulated a lot of penalty minutes and the skiing speed was nothing to cheer about either.

Tuomas Harjula was 51st with two fines. The gap to the top was six minutes. Olli Hiidensalo shot four fines: 57:s. Otto Invenius skied well, but shot five shots: 58:s.

Young people Jonni Mukkala (five fines) and Joni Mustonen (seven fines) were ranked 74th and 75th.

Tero Seppälä is still recovering after his illness and will compete in a week at Holmenkollen, where the world cup ends.