Seppälä even fought for a place in the top ten, but two misses in the last vertical position dropped him to 18th.

Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Bø continued his winning streak at the Biathlon World Championships in Oberhof, Germany. Bö, who won his fourth championship of the Games, succeeded better than others today in the men’s 20 km normal distance.

“Today was a fantastic day to race, fun from the start. I only did a short workout so that I wouldn’t have burned myself in the sun,” Bø laughed at the finish line, according to news agency NTB.

Despite his two missed shots, Bø was able to defeat his compatriot Sturla Holm Lægreidin in a minute and 10 seconds. Sweden won the bronze Sebastian Samuelsson 0.4 seconds slower than Lægreid. The silver and bronze men survived the competition with one fine.

Bø has also won the mixed relay, sprint race and pursuit in Oberhof. He is approaching his compatriot Ole Einar Bjørndalen, who won 20 World Championship golds in his career, in the number of all-time biathlon championships. According to NTB, Bø has won 16 world championships since 2015.

Finnish way in the race there were hopes for by far the best positions of the games, but the last vertical position was difficult To Tero Seppälä and To Olli Hiidensalo. Both missed two shots in the final shootout, and their penalty minutes total increased to three.

On a normal course, every missed shot means a minute added to the remaining time, not a penalty round.

Seppälä was about four and a half minutes behind the pace of the winner and finished 18th. The ranking is so far the best of the Finns from the World Championships in Oberhof, because Seppälä and Suvi Minkkinen were 24th in pursuits.

“There were good elements, and this was a better race than, for example, a sprint race,” Seppälä said in Yle’s TV interview and admitted that he was tired from the heavy skiing.

Hiidensalo did not complain about the warm weather, because the conditions remained good.

“A couple of careless mistakes”, Hiidensalo described his work at the shooting site to Yle, and estimated that one missed shot caused fatigue.

He lost to the champion by almost six minutes and was 30th.

Tuomas Harjula was 41st with two fines and Jaakko Ranta 52 with three fines.

The Finnish men’s main competition, as the Oberhof Games continue, is next Saturday’s relay. Before that, the mixed pairs relay will be contested on Thursday, and the World Championships will end next Sunday with joint starts. Of the Finnish men, only Seppälä is able to go together.