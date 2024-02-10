Biathlon | Arttu Heikkinen, 19, won the European youth championship in biathlon

Finland received two medals from the European Biathlon Junior Championships. Arttu Heikkinen won gold by a clear margin.

Finland Arttu Heikkinen, 19, won the 10-kilometer sprint at the European Biathlon Junior Championships on Saturday in Jakuszyce, Poland. Heikkinen, who survived the competition with one vertical jump, beat the second-placed Poland Marcin Zawolin by almost half a minute. Estonian Jakob Kulbin was third.

The competition was skied in rough wet weather.

“We had to leave in peace. In the second round, I tried to ski casually hard, and the tactics worked out great,” Heikkinen explained the competition in the Ampumaihitoliito's press release.

“In the vertical, I passed the speed a little and got away with one penalty. Overall, a good competition.”

Marcin shot a blast from both shooting positions. Like Heikkinen, Kulbin survived with one fine.

Sonja Leinamo took silver in the women's race with one penalty. He was 15 seconds behind Austria From Laura Wagner.