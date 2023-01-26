Biathlon | Arttu Heikkinen, 18, flashed a talent that could take him to the top of the world

From Kuopio Arttu Heikkinen won by far the biathlon junior world championship on the normal course last winter.

Heikkinen, 18, has what it takes to become a top player in the sport in the coming years. With these prospects, it won’t be caught at least in skiing speed. Heikkinen is such a tough skier for his age that he could compete in the cross-country youth world championships in Canada starting at the end of the week.

Last weekend, Heikkinen gave a strong demonstration of his skiing ability in the general series in SC skiing in Tampere. He finished 14th at 15 kilometers (year) and left behind even the men of the A national team.

Biathlon is only competed in free skiing, but Heikkinen also does traditional skiing. One proof of that came at the turn of the year, when Heikkinen won the national competition of his age in Pyhäjärvi, leaving his teammate from the Puijo Ski Club competing in the World Youth Championships second Niilo Mäkinen.

In Tampere, Heikkinen said that he expected a consistent good performance from himself.

“Free 15 kilometers is a really good distance for me. I knew that if it happened to be a good day, there was a chance to be high. I ski smooth races whenever I can. It’s good to visit these once in a while and compete in the traditional one as well,” said Heikkinen, who since last winter has considered biathlon as his main sport.

International in the statistics of the Biathlon Union IBU, the skiing speed of the athletes is compared to the average of the entire group of competitors, and the difference is expressed as a percentage.

When you look at the statistics of the Finns who toured the World Cup and were selected for the World Championships, in recent years only Mari Eder (this season –4%), Tero Seppälä (–2) and Olli Hiidensalo (–1).

For example Kaisa Mäkäräinen skied 5–6 percent faster than the average in the last years of his career. It represents the very top. In a half-hour race, five percent is a minute and a half.

Heikkinen’s corresponding statistics come from the IBU Cup, which operates below the World Cup, where he competed in about ten competitions until the turn of the year.

Among them, Heikkinen’s statistics included a figure of -4% for skiing speed. However, it is not directly comparable with the corresponding readings from the World Cup.

Heikkinen stated in Tampere that reaching the top in skiing (without a weapon) at such a young age feels good.

“Of course you have to be there if you want to succeed in biathlon. Skiing speed is, however, a very important part. If it doesn’t work out, there’s no chance of success,” Heikkinen said.

Biathlon in the world cup, Heikkinen was supposed to compete for the first time in Ruhpolding, Germany, before mid-January, but illness prevented his plans.

“I had already traveled to the competition venue and done some preparatory training, but the night before the competition I got sick, and unfortunately missed the debut.”

Luckily it was just a flu, but of course after that you had to take it easy at first.

“The desire to compete in the World Cup was really strong. I still went for a morning run and wondered if I could ski. I thought there was no point in taking any chances at this point. It’s sad, but there’s nothing you can do about them.”

At the second level, i.e. in the IBU Cup, Heikkinen competed as planned only in the beginning of the season and was then tenth in the overall cup there. The best positions in the competitions were sixth and ninth.

According to the IBU’s statistics, Heikkinen has hit the shooting range with 88 percent accuracy from lying down, and the corresponding reading from vertical is 76 percent.

“I am very satisfied. The IBU Cup is a good place for a young athlete to compete. You can have really tough races there, and on a good day there is a chance to succeed.”

Now ahead are the main competitions of Heikkinen’s season, the European Youth Championships in Latvia in mid-February and the World Championships in Kazakhstan in early March.

“Let’s hope that I will be able to work until then in good health and that everything will go as planned.”

Alongside sports, Heikkinen goes to school at Kuopio’s classical high school.

“Yes, the high school has made progress. I’m quite a lot behind and I have to do a little later, but I’ve stayed right on schedule.”

In the spring and winter, Heikkinen starts taking the matriculation exams.

“Matikka and äikka are right after the World Championships,” said Heikkinen, who aims to compete in the 2026 Olympics in northern Italy.