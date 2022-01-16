Biathlon Another special sight in biathlon: a huge traffic jam forced the athletes to wait for their shooting turn

Finland Tero Seppälä finished 13th in the men’s World Cup chase in Ruhpolding, Germany on Sunday.

Seppälä set off for the fifth time with the results of Thursday’s quick race, but two fines in the shooting prevented him from reaching the sharpest tip of the race.

Seppälä was 52.2 seconds behind France, who won the race Quentin Fillon from Maillet. Russian Aleksandr Loginov was second and Belarus Anton Smolski third. Olli Hiidensalo fired four fines and was 48th.

In the first a rather special situation was seen at the shooting range, when the bench was congested so badly with skiers leaving with small time differences that many had to wait their turn for a dozen seconds at worst.

Also on Saturday in Ruhpolding was a shooting bench event. Swedish Peppe Femling namely, in the World Cup message, fired his shots at the Norwegian board and ruined the race for both countries.