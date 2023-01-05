Biathlon | Another cannon race for Mari Eder

Mari Eder was tenth in the Pokljuka sprint race. Elvira Öberg took her second win of the season at the Biathlon World Cup.

Swedish Elvira Öberg took his second win of the season as the Biathlon World Cup continued on Thursday in Pokljuka, Slovenia.

Öberg cleared the women’s 7.5 km sprint distance without penalties. Also French Julia Simon and Italy Dorothea Wierer shot zeros, but lost at a ski pace.

Simon was behind Öberg by 6.9 seconds and Wierer by 18.7 seconds. Simon leads the World Cup.

Mari Eder continued good races in the sprint. He was tied for tenth place with France by one shot Lou Jeanmonnotien with. The difference to the top was 52 seconds. Jeanmonnot finished the race without penalties.

In the previous sprint race in Annecy, France, Eder was fifth. Then he was 21 seconds behind the leader.

Season Öberg took his first win before Christmas in France, where he won the pursuit. In total, he has six race wins in the World Cup in his career.

Elvira Öberg’s sister Hanna Öberg did not participate in the sprint race.

Remember the Finns Suvi Minkkinen was 25. (0+0), Nastassia Kinnunen 35. (0+1) and Venla Lehtonen 59th (0+0). On Saturday, the best 60 qualified for the pursuit race. Minkkinen is one minute and 18 seconds from the top, Kinnunen 1.39 and Lehtonen 2.28.

On Friday, it’s the men’s sprint at the World Cup. Tero Seppälä does not participate in the race due to illness.