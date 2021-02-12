Biathlon All Finnish men survived the sprint chase for the World Championships biathlon – Tero Seppälä jerked two huts with clumsy fingers

Swedish Martin Ponsiluomasta is a surprise champion.

Finland Tero Seppälä placed 28th in the World Biathlon Championships in Slovenia on Friday.

Seppälä, who fired two fines, lost to Sweden, which unexpectedly won the first personal World Cup in Pokljuka. To Martin Ponsiluoma minutes and 19 seconds.

Second place went to the winner with just over 11 seconds lost to France Simon Desthieux and thirdly his countrymen Emilien Jacquelin. Of the top three, Ponsiluoma and Desthieux fired without fines.

Olli Hiidensalo was 29th in one fine and Tuomas Harjula with one fine 47th. All Finns survived the day after tomorrow’s chase race, so the team performance was at least satisfactory.

With better shooting, Seppälä would have been in a hurry in the top ten if he had not fired twice from a vertical position.

“I came in a bit of thin gloves, and my fingers froze before the stand. It came with a couple of twitches, ”Seppälä said in an interview with the Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Hiidensalo lost to Seppälä in just half a second. He had to do with his last shot at the last shooting range.

“The four boards fell nicely down, but the last shot was a forced bun. I pressed it down (the board), ”Hiidensalo described.

Ponsiluoma had not previously won a personal World Cup. This has been his breakthrough, as the 25-year-old Swede was second in the joint start at the World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria in December and third in the sprint three weeks earlier in Kontiolahti.

Ponsiluoma’s stumbling block in the monos has been his fluctuating shooting. In Pokljuka’s World Championship sprint, everything went to the button.

“I hardly understand that I shot zeros,” Ponsiluoma updated in the finish area.