Biathlon | Aki Kaurismäki’s credited actor has a passion like gunpowder – he messed up his competition in a legendary way

Janne Hyytiäinen got excited about biathlon at the age of 50.

in Savonlinna born actor Janne Hyytiäinen, 55, lived an urban bohemian life for a long time. He moved to Helsinki to Teatterikoulu and graduated in 1999.

Hyytäinen has had a strong competitive spirit since childhood, but as an adult, he didn’t like all sports.

“I remember a time when I hated skiing.”

Today, he loves being on skis more than anything. In dry weather on rollers and in winter on snow. To make the task not too simple, a gun is included. Hyytiäinen’s sport is biathlon, where he competes in the 55-year-old series, or in the “papparais series”, as he himself characterizes it.

Hyytiäinen is serious about his sports, because the weekly program has 5–9 different types of training.

“And muscle care on top.”

But who is this Hyytiäinen? As an actress, Merites are undeniable. She is Aki Kaurismäki credit man and is also involved in the fresh one Dead leaves in the movie. Kaurismäki discovered Hyytiäinen in 2001, when he was acting Kari Hotakainen Classic– novel based on Pertti “Pera” Kiilopäätä.

The Kaurismäki brothers’ Sputnik Oy produced the film, and at the same time Aki picked up a stone-faced Finnish roar for his own movies. Hyytiäinen was involved in the award-winning in Cannes Man without a past -film and a few other Kaurismäki productions.

Jussi Vatanen (right) and Janne Hyytiäinen star in Aki Kaurismäki’s Dead Leaves.

On the theater side, Hyytiäinen was involved in the productions of Kansallisteatteri, Group Theater and Q Theater. Competition was fierce in performing arts, and Hyytäinen didn’t always get roles. Something had to be invented.

11 years ago, the decision was made to move to Joensuu with the family. From there, Hyytiäinen, who previously worked as a freelancer, got a permanent job as an acting teacher at the Riviera folk school. And soon found something else – biathlon.

Jellyfish the boy took up the sport, for which Kontiolahti, located near Joensuu, offered excellent places for performance. Janne’s father was not content to watch from the sidelines, but put on his skis and took a gun on his back.

The first bite eight years ago was so strong that Hyytiäinen decided to continue.

“For the past five years, I’ve been training a little more seriously.”

Hyytiäinen started completely from scratch. He says his appetite increased as the trip progressed.

“When there is an opportunity to exercise alongside work, I do it under the conditions of biathlon.”

A person from Joensuu acts as the sports coach of the veteran athlete Arto Mulari.

Janne Hyytiäinen seeks his limits through sport.

Biathlon skiers often do power exercises on the pole slope.

Kontiolahti ski stadium’s first snow slope was opened to users on October 21. Lumella Hyytiäinen trains in the Kontiolahti Athletes challenger group, which includes hopefuls for the future aged 14–18.

“And our man is involved in confusing three times a week.”

Coach Mulari has planned the exercises in such a way that the adult athlete does not get tired.

“Even though biathlon is a sprint sport, pacing the exercises is essential,” says Hyytiäinen.

At the games the actor is “lower average” because he does not have the same technical skills as those who have competed in the sport at a young age. The success of the overall performance is strongly determined by the hit accuracy at the shooting location.

“If the shooting goes well, you can get more bangs in the skiing too,” says Hyytiäinen.

Shooting can be practiced separately to a certain extent.

“Such holds”, Hyytiäinen refers to finding the right position.

In a competitive situation, peace is on the way when you come to the bench at a high speed and with a high heart rate.

“You have to look for the heart rate and find the one that suits you. If it comes down to a perch, you have to hold your breath for a longer time.”

It can happen like Hyytäinen in one race.

“I cleared the full five penalty laps, but I accidentally lapped seven when I messed up the calculations in my head.”

The heart rate should not be lowered too low.

“If you hold your breath too much, you will have an oxygen debt when you start crunching again.”

Sport determines the actor’s everyday life. The teaching day is over around four, after which Hyytiäinen eats and takes a nap. Then another life begins.

“Put on leotards and train.”

Jellyfish doesn’t fall all night, but goes to bed early. The purpose is to live the life of an athlete.

“I don’t do sports because I could do better. The motivation is somewhere else.”

So where?

“Challenging yourself and making yourself stronger.”

Kontiolahti has excellent opportunities for biathlon.

“ This species brightens the human mind. Everything irrelevant is stripped away.

Hyytiäinen has said that he slides “beyond the limit” in intense training. It’s not about the eastern border, it’s about the pleasure brought by the strain.

“This sport brightens the human mind. Everything irrelevant is stripped away,” he said in the summer Karelian in the interview.

Teaching Hyytiäinen also acts when the invitation comes. Is excellent physical condition useful on the theater stage or in film productions?

“I don’t know if being in good shape helps in acting. Well, at least in managing nervousness.”

In the film world, Hyytiäinen’s hobby has not aroused surprise.

“We are equal there, and we don’t interfere in other people’s affairs.”

Acting requires concentration, and you don’t talk about last winter’s snowy slopes when filming.

Ready for the battles of the 2023–24 season.

The focal point of the coming winter is on the side of next year.

“The SC competitions in February and the masters in March are the main goal,” says Hyytiäinen.

The Masters races are held at home clubs in Kontiolahti, and there are three starts in the program: a sprint race, a normal race and a joint start. Participation is more important than success.

As a modest man, Hyytiäinen knows his place in the hierarchy of actors and athletes.

“If it’s on the theater stage Esko Salminen with, it’s a bit like going to the line in biathlon Kaisa Mäkäräinen with.”