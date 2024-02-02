Biathlon | A Norwegian skier's gun went off in the hotel – now the entire national team has to take a beginner's course

The Norwegian star and the association received a penalty.

2.2. 23:05

Biathlon Olympic champion and world champion Sturla Holm Lægreid was punished for his damage shot in December, says the Norwegian Broadcasting Company NRK.

Lægreid, 26, had accidentally fired a shot inside the hotel during a dry practice session during the World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. At that time, he was disqualified from the World Cup joint start race due to a violation of safety rules.

Biathlon Integrity Unit, which investigated the case, fined the Norwegian athlete 500 euros. In addition, the entire Norwegian national team, including Lægreid, has to undergo mandatory weapons handling training.

“The punishment was expected, and I'm fine with this. I'm glad nothing more serious happened. I think a fine and a weapons handling course is an appropriate punishment for this situation,” Lægreid commented to NRK.

The biggest the monetary penalty fell on the Norwegian Biathlon Union. The union has to pay a penalty of 2,500 euros for what happened.

“We will comply with the sanctions of the verdict, even if we do not agree with its background. However, the final result could have been much worse”, the manager of the national team Per Arne Botnan said.

The association could appeal the decision to Cas, the international appeals court for sports, but according to NRK, the association is now satisfied with the punishment it has received.

Lægreid is currently ranked sixth in the Biathlon World Cup overall. At this point in the season, he has a total of 548 points.