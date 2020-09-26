Biathlon A lot of biathlon can be seen in Kontiolahti: Korona crashed another World Cup event from Sweden to North Karelia

International the biathlon association IBU decided on saturday that kontiolahti will also host another world cup event next season due to the korona, which is due in early december. The event will move from Östersund, Sweden to Kontiolahti in North Karelia.

The World Cup will start at the end of November in Kontiolahti. The cup will continue there next week with another cup event.

The IBU modified the November-December program for the corona for the cup season so that instead of four countries and localities, the World Cup will visit only two countries and two localities, Kontiolahti and Hochfilzen in Austria.

“The decision was a difficult one and we thank the race organizers for the understanding and cooperation behind this joint decision. The plan we have agreed on means that we can host four World Cup events, but at the same time reduce the health and logistical risks involved in traveling between venues, ”says the IBU Secretary General. Niklas Carlsson in the bulletin.

Biathlon Association chairman Kalle Lähdesmäki thanks the International Biathlon Association for the trust in granting the right to organize events to Finland.

“Thank you also to the Finnish health, border and relevant authorities for their very good co-operation in making the plans,” says Lähdesmäki.

There is a corona pandemic behind it all.

“The decision is intended to ensure the safety of athletes and everyone else who participates in World Cup events. With the arrangement, travel and mobility will be significantly reduced, ”says Lähdesmäki.

In its decision, the IBU instructed that event organizers align public access to events according to national and regional recommendations.

Kontiolahti Event Manager Sami Leinonen says that the competition organizer actively and openly co-operates with the Eastern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency and other stakeholders.

“Now we know the IBU’s decision on the main one, the race program. We have an ongoing discussion with the authorities about public arrangements, ”Leinonen describes.

The World Cup will start in Kontiolahti on the 28th and 29th. November. The second cup event in Kontiolahti is 3-6. December.