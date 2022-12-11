Monday, December 12, 2022
Biathlon | A handsome rise from Harjula in the chase – Seppälä’s glory crumbled to the last shot

December 11, 2022
Harjula rose to 14th place from 41st place.

Tuomas Harjula cleared all four shooting spots and finished 14th in the Biathlon World Cup Men’s Pursuit in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Fourteenth place is the best finish of his career in the World Cup. Harjula started in 41st place, so the rise was impressive.

Tero Seppälä shot the first three places without penalties and was fourth in the race. However, there were three penalties from the last shooting position and Seppälä fell from the top fight. He was 17th in the end.

Olli Hiidensalo was 14th after three shooting positions, but two penalties in the last place brought the final position to 22nd. Three penalties Heikki Laitinen was 47th and collected five fines Jaakko Ranta 55:s.

The race was won by Norway Johannes Thingnes Bø before his countryman Sturla Holm Lægreidia.

