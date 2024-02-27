Biathlon | 16-year-old skiing promise Elsa Tänglander amazes in Sweden – won the World Cup gold in the “wrong sport”

Elsa Tänglander won the World Youth Championship gold in biathlon. This season, he has also won a prestigious gold medal in cross-country skiing.

Swedish the super promise of skiing Elsa Tänglander succeeded perfectly on Tuesday in the Biathlon Youth World Championships in Otepää, Estonia.

Tänglander, 16, became the under-19 women's sprint world champion with a 12.5-second difference to the Frenchman, who is two years older Voldiya to Galmace-Paulin.

“The race was tough, but the track was quite suitable for me, as there were a lot of uphills. I'm usually strong in them,” Tänglander told the Swedish newspaper for Aftonbladet.

“I wanted to get revenge on the shooting bench and I think I succeeded in that,” he continued, referring to his previous difficulties.

Tänglander had to worry about his position for a long time, because he started on the track in fifth place.

Elsa Tänglander, 16, is super promising in two sports. In the photo, Tänglander is sprinting towards the cross-country sprint gold at the Youth Olympics.

Tänglander the performances are also exciting in the blue and yellow biathlon circles. Super promise is wanted permanently on the slopes with a miniature rifle on his back.

When Tänglander dominated cross-country skiing at the Youth Olympics in South Korea in January and celebrated the sprint gold, Wolfgang Pichler was dissatisfied according to Aftonbladet.

The German pilot, who previously coached the Swedish national biathlon team, would like Tänglander to choose biathlon instead of the “wrong sport”.

“We cannot lose him. He has to practice biathlon. He is a super talent,” Pichler told the public broadcasting company Sveriges Radio at the end of January Radio sportsin the program.

Athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 compete in the Youth Olympics.

In January, Elsa Tänglander (center) celebrated the Youth Olympic gold medal in the cross-country sprint. Sweden's Kajsa Johansson (left) was second and Finland's Nelli-Lotta Karppelin third.

The two of you “Super-Elsa”, who won the gold medal in a different sport this year, told another Swedish broadcasting company SVTthat skiing gives him the opportunity to succeed in both sports.

“Both are fun sports, but I'm in cross-country high school, so it's a bit of a priority. However, I want to continue both as long as possible,” he said.

Tänglander studies at Sollefteå ski school.

“After high school, I have to make a decision about which of the sports I will invest in,” he told a Swedish newspaper For Expressen.

Finland opened his medal account at the World Championships in Otepää on Tuesday, when Jimi Klemettinen18, won bronze in the under-19 men's sprint race.

Klemettinen, who shot one penalty in the vertical position, grabbed the last medal with a difference of only 3.3 seconds from the fourth-placed Pole to Jakub Potoniec.

Norway, who won the World Cup gold in the fast race Kasper Kalkenberg was the only competitor in the top ten who completed the race without missing shots.

Klemettinen lost to Kalkenberg by a good minute.