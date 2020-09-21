Biathlete Kristina Reztsova announced the skipping of the upcoming season due to pregnancy, reports “Match TV”.

“I had a wonderful event. I will not be here this season, because I am going on maternity leave, ”said the athlete.

Note that Reztsova was included in the Russian national team to undergo centralized preparation for the season, but she did not conduct training camps with the team.

Recall that 24-year-old Reztsova is the silver medalist of the European Biathlon Championship. She entered the main squad of the Russian national team in March 2018. She was also included in the national team for the 2020 World Cup, but the coaching staff did not give her the opportunity to play in the tournament.