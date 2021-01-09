Biathlete Svetlana Mironova has updated the best result of the Russian national team in the 2020/2021 season. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The athlete finished fourth in the pursuit at the World Cup in Oberhof, Germany. Before that, the Russians did not rise above the sixth place. He was taken by Evgenia Pavlova in the sprint race held on Friday, January 8th.

Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff won the pursuit. The second was Norwegian Marthe Røiseland, the third – Lisa Teresa Hauser from Austria.

The Russian national team has updated its anti-record for the number of races without medals at the World Cup in a row. At the moment, representatives of the national team did not climb the podium of the 42nd race.