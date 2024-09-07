Biathlete Slivko: I believe that Russians will be allowed to participate in the 2026 Olympic Games

Russian biathlete Victoria Slivko assessed her chances of participating in the 2026 Olympic Games. Her words are quoted by TASS.

Slivko said she believes that Russians will be allowed to participate in the Olympics. “That’s why it’s very useful to participate in competitions like the Commonwealth Cup in Krasnoyarsk. This is also an international tournament,” she noted.

Silver medalist of the 2022 Beijing Games Irina Kazakevich said that biathletes have already begun preparing for the 2026 Olympics. “We need to do everything in our power, and how the circumstances develop, we will see,” the athlete explained.

Russians and Belarusians do not participate in international competitions by decision of the International Biathlon Union (IBU). The order came into force in March 2022 and will remain in effect until further notice.