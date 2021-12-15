“For patients with haemophilia and their families, the idea of ​​organizing a trip could have been very stressful until a few years ago. The frustration that came when a sudden spontaneous bleeding took months of preparation was really hard to bear. Many patients preferred not to travel in order not to run the risk of organizing a vacation that could have been skipped at the last minute. Fortunately, the situation today is very different: the therapies available guarantee a much more efficient and effective management, the international network of support for patients with this disease represents a guarantee of safety for travelers “. To highlight this during the webinar ‘Let’s redesign haemophilia’ is Chiara Biasoli, medical director of the complex operational unit of transfusion medicine of the ‘Maurizio Bufalini’ hospital in Cesena, member of the medical-scientific committee of the Federation of Haemophilic Associations (FedEmo) and Head of the Mec Center-Congenital Hemorrhagic Diseases of Romagna.

“This of course – he specified – does not mean that some precautions should not be considered when traveling: it is important to have with you all the drugs, certificates and bureaucratic information that can be useful in cases of urgency and, if possible, it would be better to avoid destinations that are too isolated and lacking quick connections with hospitals “.