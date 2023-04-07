“The sector is inflated, but the Easter cake must smell of almonds and butter. They call me the Maradona of pastry, I’ll help you choose…”



Lydia Capasso

You can become world champions in various disciplines, not necessarily sports, and Luigi Biasetto is one of the very few Italians to be able to boast victory in the Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie, the competition that graduates the best pastry chefs. It was 1997 when with the Italian team, coached by Iginio Massari, he defeated his colleagues who had come to Lyon from all over the world. After more than 25 years, Biasetto, of Venetian origins with a pastry shop in Padua, is one of the most complete professionals we have in Italy and his doves are among the best around.

Colombe and artisan panettone are experiencing a great boom. What is the other side of the coin of such a success?

“It hits a sore spot. Today the market is inflated. Everyone has started making leavened products, even those who don’t have the skills, too many improvise. Unfortunately many of those who have embarked on the business use mixes and semi-finished products produced by food industry. And this for me is an offense to our profession. Today, then, there are countless chefs who make doves or panettone. But what can a chef know about how to take care of mother yeast, which is essential for these leavened products “Do you think that looking after our baby, that’s what we call it, here it’s just my brother. A baby can’t be nursed by several mothers”. See also The Tricolors return to Trentino after 9 years: from 22 to 25 June 2023 in Comano Terme

Can you suggest, then, to readers how to recognize a quality dove?

“First of all you have to pay attention to the icing which must be homogeneous and must not detach, there must not be too much granulated sugar but lots of almonds.

A good dove must not move away from the paper cup, it would mean that the flour is too fresh and hasn’t rested, if, on the contrary, the dough pushes on the cup and loses its shape almost certainly brewer’s yeast was used, which in one there must be no dove. When you open the package you must clearly perceive the aroma of almonds and butter, once cut, then, there must be the sun inside: the eggs must color the dough. And finally, pay attention to the alveoli, they must be tapered and irregular, if they are round and the same it means that industrial mixes have been used”. See also Stankovic: "In Milan the derby is a show, it has always exalted me"

What do you say to those who complain about excessive prices?

“Do you know how much I pay for sugar? €1.40 per kg, and I buy ten pallets at a time. An egg costs three times as much as last year and butter doubles”.

Not only doves, Easter also offers something else, what can you find in the windows of your pastry shop in this period?

“Lots of chocolate subjects: rabbits, chicks and hens. Eggs, of course, whose sale has increased by 30% this year. Then the focaccia which is the Venetian Easter dessert, a sort of round dove without candied fruit, we sell the same number of doves. And the setteveli, the sweet that led us to victory in Lyon in 1997, which we offer in the form of a nest”.

The dove of a colleague of yours that you recommend to try?

“That of the Pepes. I found the same aromas and scents of what their brother Alfonso made, who gave so much to the world of leavened products in Italy and who disappeared too soon”. See also Paola Egonu: "I love Italy, I wear blue with pride and I'm not a loser"

“I was, today my favorite sport is baking croissants in the morning and making eggs in the afternoon. But in Naples during a course they paid me a great compliment: they told me I’m the Maradona of pastry!”

“Inter. The Scudetto for this year is gone, but I’m happy for Napoli”.