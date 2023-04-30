DWe owe the parsimonity principle to the English thinker Wilhelm von Ockham: do not introduce too many assumptions, hypotheses or concepts, instead keep it simple and use it sparingly. Unnecessary parts are cut off – the principle has therefore also gained notoriety as Occam’s razor.

In psychology in particular, one would often wish for the services of a conceptual barber. The discipline is overflowing with catchy proper names for the smallest of phenomena. The famous psychologist Walter Mischel (“The Marshmallow Test”) spoke of the toothbrush problem in this regard: In psychology, theories are like toothbrushes – you would never use someone else’s.

So when it comes to hygiene items, your own toothbrush is closer to the psychologist than the razor – the most recent is all the more enriching Study published in Perspectives on Psychological Science by Aileen Oeberst and Roland Imhoff from the universities in Hagen and Mainz: In it, psychological research on “biases”, i.e. distortions of judgement, has to go under the knife.

The branch of research was co-founded and popularized by Daniel Kahneman ("Think Fast, Think Slow"), who received the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics for his pioneering work in the field. Rolf Dobelli's best-selling guides ("The Art of Clear Thinking") are also based on "heuristics and biases" research.







Our thinking tends to favor our own group

These biases now form a colorful bouquet – or rather a flower meadow. We overestimate how much attention others pay us (“spotlight effect”), how well they recognize our inner states (“illusion of transparency”), how much they share our views (“false consensus”), how similar they are to us (“ Social projection”) and how well they understand what we actually mean (“illusory transparency of intention”).

The underlying egocentrism in social perception also makes it difficult for us to empathize with people who do not have our previous knowledge (“curse of knowledge”). And if you now believe that others might fall for this bias in judgment but you don’t, then that’s a case of blind spot bias.

Recently, group-related distortions of judgment have attracted particular attention because they are suitable for explaining social divisions. We easily perceive the group we belong to as more responsible and morally superior (“in-group bias”). And when groupmates do something reprehensible, we like to blame it on external reasons, while members of opposing groups do reprehensible things because we judge them to be who they are (“Ultimate Attribution Error”).







Our own group appears to us to be more typical of society as a whole (“in-group projection”), and of course we usually perceive media reports in such a way that they unfairly present the other side in a better light (“bad media bias”). Our thinking is therefore calibrated to favoring our own group, which can make communication across group boundaries more difficult.

People like to see preconceived notions confirmed

As can be seen from this small selection, there is a large number of short-range theories whose close relationship is obvious. Oeberst and Imhoff radically bring all these phenomena and some more to a common denominator by reducing them to a fundamental bias: the confirmation bias.

This bias extends across attention, perception, information selection, evaluation, and recall: we always tend to confirm our preconceived notions. Our cognition is more receptive to information that confirms our hypotheses: we use corroborative rather than contradictory information to inform our judgments, we even misjudge information when it protects our assumptions.

And if the contradiction is too crass – then it’s definitely an exception. Replication abounds: the confirmation bias is over-bias. No wonder Karl Popper, the proponent of falsification, turned gray in the human world.

Cognitive basis of social division

Oeberst and Imhoff now link this confirmation error to very fundamental truths of faith. Such as: “My own experience is a useful source of information” and “The group I belong to is good.” So trusting one’s experience seems to be a requirement of life. However, when combined with confirmation bias, this belief leads to some fallacies, which we listed above: Others don’t pay as much attention to us, aren’t as similar to us, don’t agree with us as much, and don’t see through us as well as we do do it.

Life would also be difficult for us if we were not convinced of the goodness of our own family, peer group, party and sports club. At the same time, this healthy bias combined with confirmation bias can produce some of the biases mentioned above that form the cognitive basis of societal division.

This reduction of the variety of distortions to a simple concept is not only a celebration of the parsimonity principle, it also has consequences for our everyday life. If you want to avoid the most common mistakes in reasoning, a universal strategy is sufficient: Be aware of the tendency to confirm your own view and therefore look for information that contradicts it.