The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that although artificial intelligence technologies are now providing a variety of potential benefits in employers’ evaluation processes for job talents working for them or wanting to work, the use of artificial intelligence methods in this process may involve several risks. , most notably legal risks, public relations risks, and effectiveness risks.

The authority stated, in a guideline it recently launched on the use of artificial intelligence techniques in job talent assessment processes, that the legal risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in talent assessment are represented in two main categories, the first related to “data protection” and the second related to “bias”.

She explained that many countries have set legal regulations that define the permissible use of applying artificial intelligence methods for analyzing data related to individuals, to avoid this.

She said that the UAE issued a personal data protection law, which is highly flexible, to enable artificial intelligence systems in the country and support their adoption, as these regulations relate to the legal protection surrounding the issue of collecting and using personal data.

She stated that bias in the evaluation of job talent occurs when the evaluation unfairly discriminates against an individual based on one or more of his characteristics or background (for example: race, ethnicity, religion, country of origin, gender, age, disability status). And she continued: «One of the benefits of artificial intelligence methods in evaluating talent is that it can lead to reducing this bias by reducing the impact of human autonomy, as the integration of artificial intelligence in the evaluation can increase and consolidate bias, if it is not done correctly and under Expert supervision.

She stressed that the use of artificial intelligence methods in evaluating talent also carries risks related to the public’s perception of the institution, if artificial intelligence methods are not designed and developed in a careful and deliberate manner. For example, candidates who are being assessed using AI-based assessment, and who they determine is unfair or intrusive, could share such negative feedback with their network and on social media, potentially damaging the organisation’s reputation. It can also have a negative impact on the quantity and quality of applicants to the institution.

She indicated that there are other risks that may result from artificial intelligence methods in evaluation, known as “effectiveness risks”, which are the risks of using an evaluation based on artificial intelligence that does not work as expected.

She explained, “The complexity of data sources and modeling techniques enabled by AI means that even experts designing an AI assessment may not know exactly how it works and how it arrives at its predictions or decisions. The danger is that the evaluation may seem to work well in empirical studies, but experts don’t know how it makes decisions. In this case, they cannot accurately predict or anticipate how well it will perform when used in new scenarios, such as making decisions about real-life data in new circumstances the algorithms have not seen before.”