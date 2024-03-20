«Our position paper overturns the paradigm of a concept declined only from an economic point of view, but involves all social partners, based on health, environmental governance, research and innovation» said Daniela Bianco, partner and head of the Healthcare area of ​​the European House – Ambrosetti, during the press conference entitled “Health and Sustainability: strategic combination for the country system”, held at the Senate, promoted by Senator Liris, with the support of Ucb Pharma.