“When it was born 10 years ago, Allies for Health had the intent to combine the objectives of a leading company in the innovation sector with the needs of patients, to create an alliance, but also to influence and make people understand institutions, politics and the entire supply chain that deals with health the role and centrality of the patient. Over the years Allies for Health has grown, developed and today has become a real brand, a platform that deals with information and interaction and which has a great prospect of growth.“He said it Angela Bianchi, Director of Communication and Relations with Patient Associations of Novartis Italia, during the presentation workshop of the new board of patient associations of Aleati per Salute, a portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis, also created to combat the phenomenon of fake news.





“Fake news, which alters understanding, but above all confidence in the value of innovation and pharmaceutical research – says Bianchi – are a fundamental theme in the patient’s health journey. Health should not be seen as a vertical good or a problem to be addressed when a situation arises, but as an issue that affects us all, the whole of society, the economy, the way of being for all of us. The objective for Novartis is therefore to support, within the company, this trust and Allies for Health is certainly a pillar in this “.

Then there is another important theme, according to Bianchi, that of “telemedicine. For this reason – he adds – Novartis, also through the Allies for Health platform, helps in a greater understanding of this tool, of the value of approaching through new channels, of an early diagnosis, of overcoming all those complicated steps and that distance that unfortunately it turned out to be highly problematic between local medicine and the hospital “.

During the pandemic, the role of information was fundamental. “Allies for Health has opened up to public opinion and has established itself as a reliable platform for information, but also the involvement of different players in the system – observes Bianchi – But the goal today is to create an area dedicated to the general practitioner, the prescriber, health professionals, as well as having a section dedicated to a board , to a group of patients or representatives of patient associations who act as spokespersons, who help us to understand the patient’s needs and to be able to guide our strategic choices, our projects in an integrated vision precisely to facilitate interaction between patients , medical and, consequently – he concludes – involve the world of information and institutions in an objective that is truly significant for the whole of society and for our system “.