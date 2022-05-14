Corini’s men win 3-2 and will face Monza in the double challenge scheduled for 18 and 22 May

Brescia suffers against Perugia and after one hundred and twenty minutes of balance they win 3-2 and conquer the playoff semifinals thanks to Bianchi, who entered in the 105th minute and protagonist with assists and goals for the comeback in the decisive moment of the match. At Rigamonti, the great heart of Perugia is not enough, ahead twice with the goals of Kouan and Matos. Corini’s team keeps the dream of promotion alive.

KOUAN, THEN PAJAC – Corini's team got off to a good start in a well-dressed Rigamonti. The first danger from the parts of Chichizola comes on 6 'with Bertagnoli's right, deflected in a corner kick. Good possession of the hosts, but Perugia ahead at the first lunge: Beghetto's cross from the left, Kouan's good insertion and header that is worth the advantage after 10 '. Brescia is not there and roars in the quarter of an hour with the head of Moreo, who hits the crossbar of Palacio on the near post and misses the draw by a matter of centimeters. The hosts make the match, but Alvini's men try again a couple of times at the end of the fraction: a double hit first with Curado's header (36 '), then with that of Kouan (44'), who does not find the right touch two steps from the door. The turning point at the end of the fraction: Leris tries the overhead kick, Curado touches with his hand in the penalty area. Fourneau reviews everything at the Var and points to the disk: from eleven meters, Pajac is glacial and displaces Chichizola. At rest it is 1-1.

EQUILIBRIUM – Good start of recovery for the Grifoni, immediately dangerous with the right from the edge of Olivieri, deflected for a corner by Joronen. Brescia’s reaction in the 56th minute, with Tramoni’s blow from distance: Chichizola’s reflex raises the ball for a corner. The challenge runs aground in the middle of the field with the passing of the minutes and the two teams careful not to suffer a goal that could cost them the qualification to the semifinals. In the 80th minute, Corini’s team rang with Jagiello’s right, rejected by the kidney shot of an attentive Chichizola. Protests of the guests in the final: melee in the Brescia area and a whistle that promises discussions by Fourneau, who interrupts the game in favor of the hosts before Santoro’s conclusion on the net. The last thrill of the regulation is the header of Leris, who touches the post while diving.

BUCK AND ANSWER – Good opportunity for Brescia in the 95th minute: corner from the left and uncertain exit of Chichizola, which anticipates the deviation of Proia. At 101 'new guest overtake: Matos' right from the edge, deflected by Cistana, leaves no way out for Joronen and turns the tide of qualification to the delight of the thousand Perugia fans at Rigamonti. Fourth center of the season in Serie B for the Brazilian striker. Question and answer, the new advantage does not last long. The second overtime begins and Ayé brings the match back in a draw by deflecting into the net, a stone's throw from the goal line, the winning pass of Bianchi, just entered in place of Sabelli. The class of 2000 breaks the game and signs the safety trio in the 118th minute. The hope of promotion remains alive for Brescia. The next obstacle for A is Monza, in the double challenge of the playoff semifinals. First leg to Rigamonti on Wednesday 18 May, 7 pm. Return match on Sunday 22 May at the U-Power Stadium, with kick-off at 6 pm.

May 14, 2022 (change May 14, 2022 | 21:26)

