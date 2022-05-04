Today, Wednesday, April 4, 2022, the news that had been circulating in recent days since the end of the match between Tigres and América corresponding to date 17 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil was made official.
And it is that this game gave us endless emotions and although the teams could not get differences on the scoreboard, there were enough occasions for either of the two to have been ahead on the board.
The situation that left its mark on this game, unfortunately, was another gross refereeing error that could have changed the rhythm of the game, and that is that, on one occasion when América was attacking, Katty Martínez made the route inside the heart of the area anticipating a possible center by the azulcremas, however, in the images it can be seen that Bianca Sierra collides with the American forward and is hit in an action that was not sanctioned as a maximum penalty.
Martínez was unable to conclude the match due to the damage he received after the impact and Sierra did not even see a card despite the fact that the clash had been quite strong and that it should have been sanctioned as a penalty because there was not even a ball in play.
After the game, the annoyance in the American team was evident and the media stated that they filed a complaint asking the league to suspend the feline player after the action and after a couple of days of great expectation, it is confirmed that the appeal proceeded and Bianca Sierra will not be able to be present in the first leg of the Quarterfinal against the Atlas team.
The advantage for Tigres is that they have players with whom to make up for Bianca’s absence, but without a doubt, this was an unfortunate action that ended up costing the Mexican-American the first Tigres Women’s league match in this tournament.
