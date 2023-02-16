To the joy of mother Maria Rosa, father Francesco and especially grandfather Christian De Sica, little Bianca has just been born

Immense joy for the famous Roman actor Christian De Sica and for all his family. Her second daughter, Maria Rosa, yesterday became a mother for the first time. The new vip grandfather took care of presenting little Bianca to the public, who published a photo together with his granddaughter on his Instagram account.

A wonderful experience that the well-known Roman actor awaited with joy and that today, after months of anxious waiting, he was finally able to experience.

It was last October when with some cute photos up Instagram, Maria Rosa De Sicasecond daughter of Christian, a very famous Italian actor, announced to his followers that he was pregnant for the first time.

Credit: mariarosa_desica – Instagram

Over the next few weeks, both she and her dad have told the joy and emotions that they were living in a beautiful interview given to the weekly People. Christian De Sica had said:

I can’t wait to meet her. I would like to teach her to feel free to seek her way and to follow her heart. I am happy for my daughter Maria Rosa and for our family. The idea of ​​becoming a grandfather makes me feel a bit, but that’s right. I think my existence and family, for which I am grateful and thank the Lord every morning as I open my eyes, are enriching.

Christian De Sica’s announcement

The Roman actor made his birthday last January 5th 72nd birthday and it can be said that, albeit with a slight delay, he received the most beautiful gift of all.

Yesterday, in fact, the little one White she finally came into the world and he couldn’t be happier than that.

The interpreter himself took care of announcing it, which is on his profile Instagram published a tender photo with the granddaughter.

Credit: christiandesica35official – Instagram

“Bianca my granddaughter has arrived. W Mari and Francesco🌸“, wrote De Sica, who immediately collected an incredible number of comments and reactions of good wishes.

Many colleagues from the world of entertainment congratulated him and his entire family. Among these Mara Venier, Massimo Lopez, Sandra Milo and Jerry Calà.