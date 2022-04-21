Bianca Guaccero reveals the reason why she is not present at Detto Fatto. The beloved Rai2 host tested positive once again at Covid

Bianca Guaccero absent at Detto Fatto due to its positivity to Covid-19. To reveal what is happening in the life of the famous Rai presenter is Tessa Bianca within her social profile. For several days her lack of presence in the program had worried viewers who have been following Guaccero for several years now.

Precisely following the many questions against him, Bianca herself wants to explain the reason why she is not present in the studio. The latter has finally made it clear about her absence a No sooner said than doneaffirming its positivity to Covid-19.

For several years now, Guaccero has been the presenter of the afternoon program signed by Rai 2 which, thanks to her great sympathy, has captured millions of viewers. There are many people who appreciate her way of doing and who are worried about her absence and her health conditions.

At first the presenter had decided to keep the reasons for which she was absent from the program confidential. The various questions from viewers and the apprehension of what was happening pushed her to share the real reason why she was not present through social media.

To explain what really happened to White, is the same conductor within the social networks thus breaking the silence of the last few months. It is Guaccero who announces her positivity at Covid-19 which is keeping her away from her flagship program.

“Guys I thought I dodged it… But alas I’m positive for the second time and, what’s more, in the same month last year. I’ll be back soon to keep you company. I love you so much”Announced Bianca on her social profile.

After being in contact with a positive person, Bianca contracted the Coronavirus for the second time which is keeping her away from No sooner said than done in which she has been conductor for years. For now, her health conditions are good and there are many viewers who have shared with her a message of speedy recovery and great affection.