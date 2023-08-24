Hip hop artist Kanye West and his wife, Australian architect Bianca Censori, have spent an intense vacation in Italy peppered with controversy. The couple has been photographed walking the streets of Florence and Rome with outfits that are too extravagant for Italian standards, especially hers, judging by the avalanche of criticism with requests for complaints and fines included.

In recent days, the disgraced rapper, businessman and designer has been caught strolling around the Tuscan capital barefoot, a trend that lately seems to have become popular with American celebrities who have chosen to go shoeless not only on the streets but also on stages and red carpets. West has appeared in a head-to-toe black outfit, with part of his face covered by head-to-toe black clothing, and no shoes. While next to him walked his new wife -although that link is not yet legal-, with a set of stockings and a low-cut shirt that, for the visual effect, seemed to be naked. In the pictures published by the digital whoopsee, he Daily Mail either TMZ, the two are seen stopping at a kiosk for a drink and grabbing a snack from a vending machine. Wearing the same outfit at night, they head to a Florentine restaurant for dinner.

More information

These are the most recent photographs of the couple, but a few days before they had already starred in similar snapshots, which aroused the ire of the Italians, who charged against Censori’s outfits: practically transparent jumpsuits, without underwear or tiny chiffon shirts. Hundreds of users of social networks have raised a storm against these outfits that they consider “vulgar”, “disrespectful” or “public indecency”. There are those who have described it as “terrible taste”, “exhibitionism” or “lack of respect”. Some media outlets have interpreted the latest images as a taunt in response to past criticism. Many users, and not only in Italy, have asked local authorities to fine Bianca Censori for her wardrobe choices. Others have even called for the couple to be barred from restaurants.

Nudism on public roads was a crime in Italy until 2016 and was punishable by prison terms. Since then, walking down the street with different degrees of nudity has been considered an administrative infraction, punishable with fines ranging from 500 to 30,000 euros if it is assessed as an “obscene act in a public place” or offensive to “indecent or the morale” of the observer. The fines can even be from 5,000 to 10,000 euros if it is interpreted as an “act contrary to public decency.” Things get complicated if there are minors in the place, then nudism can lead to sentences of four to six months in jail. Although the most recent jurisprudence on the matter has been much more tolerant than in the past with the issue of nudism. Recently, the party of the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has proposed that the penal code be modified so that walking around naked or carrying out “obscene acts in public” is once again a crime, punishable by three months to six years in prison. .

In this case, for Censori to be fined, as many have requested, she would first have to be formally denounced and then the municipal or judicial authorities would have to assess her case. At the moment, it is unknown if there is a real complaint in this regard, although it seems rather unlikely.

Kanye West, 46, married Bianca Censori, 27, earlier this year, just a couple of months after finalizing his messy divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. The couple held a private ceremony that, according to the US media, lacks legal validity, since they did not request any marriage certificate. Censori grew up in Australia, where she graduated in Architecture and moved to Los Angeles shortly before starting work as a designer for the Yeezy team, Kanye West’s brand, in 2020. According to Italian media, the couple visited Florence with the intention of choosing fabrics for what will presumably be the new Yeezy collection. They then moved on to Rome, where Kanye surprised everyone by taking the stage at his ex-brother-in-law and colleague Travis Scott’s concert at the Circus Maximus.