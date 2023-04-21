Chosen by the Prema Team as their guide for the season in the Formula 1 Academy, the young Filipina driver talks about her strengths and weaknesses: “I’m trying to learn to allow myself the possibility of making mistakes”

Her clear, bright eyes and her sunny, newly 18-year-old smile shouldn’t be deceiving. Behind the beauty of Bianca Bustamante there is the warrior spirit of a young girl born in the Philippines and ready to face the path necessary to become a great pilot. The first important steps have already been taken to the point that Bianca has been made official as a guide for the Italian team Prema in the F1 Academy 2023: “The motor world is not very well known in the Philippines. My father, however, has always had a great passion for four wheels. So, from an early age, I fell in love with cars that whizzed by at high speed”.

From there to embarking on a career as a driver, the step must not have been short, however.

“It was very difficult to approach this sport professionally, precisely because it was not followed in my country. It was a challenge that I am still facing, driven by a great desire to reach the top. Since I was six years old I started competing nationally and internationally. Today I am happy with what I have achieved. But there is still a long way to go”. See also Lionel Messi has a "verbal agreement" to extend his contract with PSG

What are the main difficulties faced at the beginning?

“I come from a culture like the Asian one, very different from the Western one. Dad worked three jobs to support the family. Since I was a child I was aware that our economic situation was not flourishing. For this I am even more grateful to my father for allowing me to develop my passion”.

What helped her instead?

“The example of my family helped me to be disciplined as a person and as an athlete. Hard work has never scared me. I am aware that it is necessary to work hard to grow”.

What is your professional dream?

“I had the opportunity to join the Formula 1 Academy programme. I am one of the youngest drivers in the women’s series. I have the opportunity to demonstrate what I can do. I don’t want to let it slip away. My desire is to work hard because I know that by giving my all, I will be able to achieve better results”.

So how does he manage his workouts?

“Our season starts in April and ends in October but basically we never stop. There is no deadlift like there is in basketball, football or badminton. In sports like mine, everything is different: first of all, the economic component has a significant weight. I am grateful that there are those who support me throughout the season” .

“I do both physical and mental training because when you drive and have to manage a car that goes over 250 kilometers per hour, you can’t afford the slightest mistake. That’s when I have to prepare my body for changes such as acceleration, and my mind to maintain concentration for long periods”. See also James Rodríguez: Fifa remembers him after Mbappé's Golden Boot

Is she helped by a mental coach?

“I am convinced that the brain must be continuously stimulated to keep its performance high. It is essential to understand your weaknesses and work to improve yourself. In my case, as in that of many women, the emotional aspect requires great attention”.

Why is this path useful?

“It allows you to better manage everything related to personal experience, stress, doubts. Athletes are human beings who live, like everyone else, their uncertainties. It is therefore essential to find a balance such that, when you are in the cockpit, your thoughts are directed solely to driving”.

Do you follow a particular diet?

“My sport doesn’t require a weight to maintain itself within. However I have a chart to follow. My diet is low in carbohydrates and high in protein. It is also important for a question related to muscle mass”.

What are the lessons he always brings with him when he’s in a racing car?

“You have to know how to grow by evaluating the mistakes you make. I’m trying to learn to give myself the chance to be wrong. This is one of the things I face every day. I am aware, however, that I have a great responsibility. ”.

What is his goal?

“Many people focus on the goal. I try to enjoy the journey in all its aspects. Both the more pleasant ones and the more challenging ones. I want to savor the pleasure of being an all-round athlete”. See also Los Angeles Rams, champions of Super Bowl LVI

In your opinion, is her beauty an advantage or a disadvantage on this journey?

“I don’t see myself as beautiful: I’m not thin, I’m not tall. I am no different from many of my peers in the Philippines. This is why I don’t think I have had particular advantages from my physical appearance. It may seem rhetorical but I believe that beauty starts from within, from the personality of a man or a woman. Knowing how to present yourself in a certain way, behave in a certain way, bring out the best in a person. What I’ve learned over the years is the importance of working hard”.

Who is your reference rider?

“It has always been Niki Lauda: reading up on his career, I have always seen in him great dedication to his profession, incredible constancy, concreteness and mental soundness. A real phenomenon from these points of view. I also want to devote myself 100% to my work. This is why he is and will always be an example for me.”