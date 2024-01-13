Bianca Berlinguer's clarification after the riots in Striscia

After the outbursts broadcast by Strip the Newsin which she criticized the reports of her editors, Bianca Berlinguer spoke at the opening of the episode of Before tomorrowbroadcast on Rete 4 on the evening of Friday 12 January, to make some clarifications on the matter.

As always, Bianca Berlinguer confirms herself as a great woman and professional, these are things that happen to those who work and for this reason perhaps Antonio Ricci doesn't know what it means. I would really like to have two of him off the air, it would be funny #BiancaBerlinguer

pic.twitter.com/wUBA3O57AU — CinguettaTV (@CinguettaTV) January 12, 2024

“Allow me to open with a question that concerns me directly. Last night Strip the News he broadcast an off-ball that was caught just before it started It's always Cartabianca in which I complained about my editorial staff as can always happen before the live broadcast” declared the journalist.

Bianca Berlinguer, therefore, then clarified that she will not leave Mediaset: “I was sorry because my editorial team does an excellent job in a company where we decided to come and in which we are getting along well.”

In fact, in the radio broadcasts broadcast by Antonio Ricci's satirical news program, the journalist threatened to abandon the program: “These are my last three days. I tell the manager… Until Friday, then it's over.”