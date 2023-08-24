Bianca Berlinguer talks to her followers about her farewell to Rai

After her farewell to Rai, Bianca Berlinguer is ready to land on Mediaset with her new program, starting on Rete 4 from Tuesday 5 September: the journalist herself announced the date with a post on her profile Instagram in which he also spoke of the decision to leave state TV.

In the post, in which the presenter shows herself together with Mauro Corona, Bianca Berlinguer writes: “After a little vacation in my wonderful Sardinia, back to work”.

“This year, you know, is not the same as the previous ones. There is an important novelty: our program will always be broadcast on Tuesdays, always at 21.25 but on Rete 4”.

The journalist then explains her decision: “We felt that this network offered, in the current situation, the best conditions to continue our work with serenity. I know that the decision to switch from Rai to Mediaset has also aroused perplexity and criticism. I will not hide them but I am confident that the programme, which will be broadcast from 5 September, will demonstrate that our ideas and our passions have not changed in any way and that the debates, the words we will say and the images we will show will be the more coherent continuation of the work done in previous years”.

“We hope that our traditional listeners and friends will join the public that has always followed Mediaset and the information of Rete 4. We want to try, as always in the past, to address everyone, overcoming prejudices and barriers of all kinds” concludes Bianca Berlinguer.