Bianca Berlinguer leaves Rai and is ready to join Mediaset. The path of the journalist now seems traced, who presented her resignation, despite the courtship of viale Mazzini.

In a letter, the journalist thanked the company for 34 years of work, always carried out in full autonomy both as director and presenter of in-depth programs. Procedures are underway to terminate the contract. “Rai thanks Bianca Berlinguer and sends her best wishes for the continuation of her professional activity”, reads the press release.

After Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata, Bianca Berlinguer becomes the third big name to have left Rai at the end of the 2022/23 television season.

On Monday morning, CEO Roberto Sergio made it known that he was “waiting to hear from Bianca Berlinguer her decision on continuing to conduct the political talk Cartabianca”.

The silence of the journalist, urged to communicate her decision by Sunday evening, had been eloquent.

In the last few hours, Rai had attempted it with an economic counter-offer, but the decision to switch sides and switch to Mediaset had already been taken.