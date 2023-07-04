Bianca Berlinguer and farewell to Rai: “He couldn’t take it anymore”

Bianca Berlinguer leaves Rai after 34 years and is preparing to land at Mediaset where she will host two programmes, one of which is her own.

Second Daily fact, which cites an internal source in Viale Mazzini, the journalist left the state TV because “she couldn’t take it anymore”. In Rai, again according to the same source, “they made scorched earth around her, she had to fight over everything”.

In a backstory of The printinstead, it is stated that Bianca Berlinguer decided to leave Rai because she “saw no signs of renewal” in the company.

The presenter will be present tonight, Tuesday 4 June, in Cologno Monzese for the presentation of the Mediaset schedules. According to some sources, Bianca Berlinguer, who is expected to sign a multi-year contract worth 500,000 euros, double what she earned at Rai, where she earned the maximum ceiling, 240,000 euros, will conduct an in-depth program of her own in prime time on Rete 4 .

The placement could remain that of Tuesday even if, according to what he reveals The paperthe problems with Rai began when Viale Mazzini decided to program on Rai 2, on the same day as the broadcast of White paperBefore Beasts by Francesca Fagnani and then Booming by Alessia Marcuzzi.

In addition to her in-depth program, Bianca Berlinguer could also host the daily pre-evening strip of Rete 4 Italy tonight in tandem with Nicola Porro, firmly confirmed at the helm of the Fourth Republic on Monday evening.

According to Davide Maggio, Piersilvio Berlusconi’s idea would be to divide management: “Part of the season will be entrusted to one, another part to the other”.