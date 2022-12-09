The well-known model Bianca Balti underwent surgery and is doing well: the support and love she has received in the last few hours is incredible

Bianca Balti she underwent surgery, she herself published a story on her Instagram profile to update her many followers, worried after the latest announcement.

The well-known model has made it known that it is everything went well and that after waking up from the anesthesia, she was in a lot of pain, but the doctors gave her medication. She explained that she felt good and was happy with the choice she made: “I’m just so hungry, I would eat five hamburgers, but I can’t”.

She showed herself smiling, in the hospital bed, before and after the operation. It was certainly not an easy choice, but Bianca Balti explained that she preferred life. She underwent, at the age of only 38, one double mastectomy. She has had her breasts removed, until two days ago one of her most loved parts of her body. She will look at herself in the mirror differently now, but each time she will remember why and will smile.

The discovery of Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti has discovered that she is carrier of the BRCA1 mutationwhich carries a very high risk of cancer. She might not have given up her breasts and risked being struck by cancer. But she chose not to risk it.

He also explained that he has decided to freeze the eggs. She is already a mother of two girls, but she does not want to have any regrets in the future, since she was forced to go to menopause at just 38 years old.

Thursday 8 December 2022, at 11.00 in Los Angeles, for the umpteenth time Bianca chooses life.

The support the model has received has been incredible. It is not easy to give up a part of the body, especially if it is one that outlines one’s femininity. But life, affection and family are the most important things. And Bianca Balti was able to count on the many messages of love and encouragement which he has received in the last few hours.