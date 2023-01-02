Bianca Balti shows the scars of the mastectomy: “New year, new me”

The top model Bianca Balti showed herself naked in a series of photos posted on social networks in which one of the scars resulting from the double mastectomy to which the model underwent to reduce the possibility of getting cancer is clearly visible.

“New year, new me (cats might have 10 lives, after all)” he ha written the 38-year-old model.

Bianca Balti underwent surgery on Dec. 8 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center after learning she carried the BRCA1 mutation.

A few hours before the operation, the top model from Lodi had shared his fears with his followers: “Nobody, if not the people closest to me, know that I have decided to undergo a preventive double mastectomy”.

“I felt proud to set a date, impatient to wait. But now that the time has come, I don’t feel like it. I feel fragile.”

“Frightened of having to depend on others. Terrified of the pain I will feel. Disheartened in having to give up a part of my body that has defined my femininity up to now” Bianca Balti had written again.