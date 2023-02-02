Bianca Balti, the shock video posted on Instagram: “Near my daughter’s school there was an armed man”

The model Bianca Balti posted a shocking video on his Instagram profile. There model she has been living in Los Angeles with her daughter Mia for years, she says she was call from school And advised by the teachers, which for security reasons it would be it was necessary to close the children in class.

Bianca Balti is always very active on social media and it’s not the first time she talks about ‘child safety at school’

Bianca Balti tried by the call, while he was at the wheel of his car he explained: “They told me the police had to intervene. My heart stopped. I’m on my way to pick up my daughter Mia from school after they called to tell us that a thug was roaming the neighborhood with a gun. I am terrified that my little girl is alone and she is scared. This is the painful side of living in this country, things like this happen every day“.

The model from Lodi, very active on social media, had already spoken of the fear that she and many parents have of armed mythomaniacs who terrorize armed American schools, an always hot topic for the United States.

