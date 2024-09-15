Bianca Balti Operated for Stage III Ovarian Cancer. The model herself revealed it in a post on Instagram accompanied by photos. “Last Sunday, I went to the emergency room to find out that my abdominal pain was due to stage 3C ovarian cancer. It was a week full of fear, pain and tears, but most of all love, hope, laughter and strength”.

“I have a long journey ahead of mebut I know I will beat it,” she writes. “For me, for my loved ones (my daughters are at the top of the list), and for all of you who need strength, you can borrow some of mine because I have plenty. Life happens; give it a reason. So far, cancer has given me the opportunity to find beauty through life’s obstacles.”