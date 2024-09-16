Bianca Balti Operated for Stage III Ovarian Cancer

Bianca Balti has revealed that she has undergone surgery for stage three ovarian cancer: the shock announcement was made by the model in a post published on her Instagram profile Instagram.

“Last Sunday I went to the ER to find out that my lower abdominal pain was stage 3 ovarian cancer. It’s been a week filled with fear, pain and tears but most of all love, hope, laughter and strength. I have a long journey ahead of me, but I know I will get through this,” the model wrote.

Bianca Balti then concludes: “For me, for my loved ones (my daughters are at the top of the list) and for all of you who need strength, you can borrow a little because I have a lot. So far, cancer has given me the opportunity to find beauty through life’s obstacles.”

In 2022, the supermodel revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy and a preventative hysterectomy after discovering that she carried the BRCA1 mutation.

“Frightened by the idea of ​​having to depend on others. Terrified by the pain I will feel. Disheartened at having to give up a part of my body that has defined my femininity until now,” Bianca Balti wrote on social media when she announced her surgery.