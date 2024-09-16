Bianca Balti underwent surgery for stage 3 ovarian cancer. In 2022 she was diagnosed with a genetic mutation associated with an increased risk of contracting the disease

Bianca Balti She announced through her social media channels that she had undergone an operation for a stage 3 ovarian cancer. “Last Sunday I went to the emergency room to find out that my lower abdominal pain was stage 3 ovarian cancer. – writes the model on Instagram commenting on a photo in which she appears in a hospital bed but still serene – It was a week full of fear, pain and tears but above all love, hope, laughter and strength”.

“I have a long journey ahead of me, but I know I can do it. – continues Bianca Balti – My goal is to be cancer free. For me, for my loved ones (my daughters are at the top of the list) and for all of you who need strength, you can borrow a little because I have plenty. So far cancer has given me the opportunity to find beauty through life’s obstacles.”

Bianca Balti in 2022 she revealed that she had been diagnosed with a genetic mutation associated with a higher risk of contracting breast or ovarian cancer. The model then decided to undergo a preventative mastectomy. “Mom is having surgery because she loves life too much. That’s what I told Mia and that’s what I tell you too,” she wrote on social media at the time.