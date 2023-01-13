Bianca Balti confesses: “My daughter didn’t want to live with me because I was a mess”

Interviewed by Luca Casadei in the podcast One more time, Bianca Balti talks about herself without filters. Years ago his daughter Matilde, the eldest born from short marriage with Christian Lucidi, chose to live with her father due to the supermodel’s drug problems. “It was one of the worst moments of my life,” she confessed.

“It was a dysfunctional life, I wasn’t happy, but I only realize it now”, says the model. She was very young when she left Lodi to move to Milan and pursue her dream of making it as a model. Fashion shows, social events and then the meeting with the assistant photographer Christian Lucidi: “I get pregnant after only three weeks. After a month she asks me to marry him,” she recounts.

“I lived it all day by day, I decided to be a mother and wife a year and a half into my career. A crazy thing,” he continues. They move to New York and Matilde, now 16, is born from the relationship. Their love, however, does not last: “I got carried away by enthusiasm, but the truth is that he was very possessive and nagging. It wasn’t a healthy relationship”. She and her daughter return to Italy: “I’m starting over with the holidays. I left my daughter with her grandparents in Lodi and I went from man to man through drugs“.

After three years Bianca Balti understands that that was not the life she had in mind, so she moves to Marbella, Spain, with Matilde. There she meets the American Matthew McRae, who would soon become her second husband. They decide to restart a life together in the US. “I ask the Spanish court for permission to take my daughter with me to America, but they refuse it. My lawyer tells me that they will ask her where she wants to live, if with you or with her father. So I ask her and she replies with her father” .

“It hurt so much. I hadn’t taken drugs for three years, but I understood that Matilde wasn’t ready to forgive meBianca Balti confided. Now that Matilde is older and that she is more serene and aware, their relationship has also improved. The girl often joins her in Los Angeles, where the model lives with Mia, the second child born from the wrecked marriage after a month with Matthew McRae.

Regarding his daughter Matilde, the eldest, he confesses: “She didn’t want to live with me because I was a mess. But then it was very hard to understand that, beyond the efforts I had made to change, the harm I had done to her had led her to make this choice”.

“I’ve always married men I’ve always paid everything for. Today I pay alimony to both of my ex-husbands, but that’s right, I’m the biggest earner. With today’s knowledge, after years of therapy, I know that I also did it to have a sense of control in the couple“.

Today Bianca Balti is 38 years old and has resorted to freezing her oocytes to be able to ensure the possibility of becoming a mother once again, even without a partner. She then faced the removal of ovaries and fallopian tubes to avoid the risk of cancer following the diagnosis of BRCA1 and, for the same reason, she resorted to a double mastectomy.

“I hit rock bottom and said enough.” Now, she’s ready to start over.

