Moments of terror for the supermodel Bianca Balti who told on social media that she had been warned by her seven-year-old daughter’s school that a police operation was underway and that the children had been closed in class.

According to the reconstruction of the model who lives in Los Angeles, an armed man would have triggered the emergency procedure foreseen in these cases.

“This is the uncool side of living in America, it’s absurd,” she tearfully commented. In a subsequent story she then reassured everyone, announcing the success of the operation.



00:52