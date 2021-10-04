Home » News » Bianca Atzei worries fans: “Pain that will not go away”

What is happening to Bianca Atzei in these hours? The singer posted a very enigmatic message on social media, which made her fans worry. Bianca Atzei spoke of “a pain that perhaps will never go away”: what is the singer referring to?

Bianca Atzei posted a message on social media that alarmed his fans. The singer, who has long been a regular couple with the envoy of the Hyenas Stefano Corti, he left social networks a few days ago and wanted to explain the reason for his absence, talking about a great ache that hit her but without going into the details of the situation.

There singer he had already suffered a lot for love after the end of his relationship with Max Biaggi. A great love that, according to Bianca Atzei, ended from one day to the next, leaving her completely blown away. Now, it seems like there is another very sensitive moment for her to face: what happened to the singer?

Bianca Atzei in crisis

Bianca Atzei, in fact, he explained in a few simple words why he decided to take a break from social media these days:

“I’m absent for a few days on social media because I am going through difficult and sad days. I don’t know if this will ever pass ache that I feel inside but I will do everything to recover and smile again ”.

No other information on the complicated moment he is facing. Meanwhile, however, her boyfriend Stefano Corti he did not give up the irony that has always distinguished him, publishing a photo with the usual complete de Hyenas and joking about the stalking of the envoys. Her mood is definitely different from that of fiancée: did something happen between the two of them?

Only three days ago, however, Stefano Corti posted a photo alongside Bianca Atzei with yet another dedication of love for his girlfriend: “You are special”, he wrote. Has anything changed in the last few hours? Only time will reveal what happened truly!