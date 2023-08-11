The fever didn’t want to go down, so Bianca Atzei ran to the hospital with little Noa: “Mum’s heart is sad”

Moments of concern for Bianca Atzei and comrade Stefano Corti. Yesterday the singer was forced to take her 7-month-old baby, Noa, to the hospital. She had a high fever, which she didn’t want to come down.

Credit: biancaatzei – Instagram

Bianca Atzei shared the moment on social media, throwing in worry all his many fans. She posted a photo of her with little Noa in her arms, accompanying it with these words:

Fever that does not pass for Noa. So a nice little dress in the emergency room. Luckily nothing serious but my heart, mom’s heart, like that of all parents in these situations, gets sad and my stomach tightens.

How not to understand the concern of a new mother, rushing to the hospital, anxiety and teary eyes. Bianca Atzei became a mother alone 7 months and every day she is learning to face that new and wonderful gift that life has given her, motherhood. Noa is still small and such a high fever led his mom and dad to rush to the hospital.

Credit: biancaatzei – Instagram

Bianca Atzei and the birth of little Noa

Last January, the beloved singer, after 9 months of anxious waiting, held her baby in her arms. The first child with the envoy of Le iene Stephen Courts.

Credit: biancaatzei – Instagram

Bianca Atzei had already found out she was pregnant in 2021, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.

In the following months there had been only pain and concern, but fortunately the love of her Stefano Corti helped her to get back on her feet and to resume her life piece by piece, until the wonderful news of a new pregnancy.

Their dream finally came true and they filled their lives with love. The January 18, 2023 the baby was born Noah Alexander.