With Veronica Bianca Atzei tells about herself and makes herself known in all respects. She is not the artist, but the person. And she does it with an album consisting of 11 tracks, mainly duets, but not only …

Rachele Scoditti

Veronica it’s not just the real name of Bianca Atzei, but also the title of his new album released today, April 29th. What more than your first name does it represent who you really are, without filters and without veils? With this new collection of songs, Bianca Atzei wanted just that. Be reborn, and let everyone know the real her. An unusual album, 11 songs, all duets except two. And each of these tells a part of her. Bianca, or rather, Veronica, however, also wanted to tell about herself in this interview, between sport and the emotions of a new rediscovered person.

What is your relationship with sport? Was she a sportswoman as a child? See also Marcelo Barovero's message to Rayados prior to Saturday's game

“Yes, come on. When I was little I practiced two years of judo, maybe I was five or six. Mostly though I did six years of I swim“.

“I really like working out in the gym. I don’t like running. I love the tennis, three or four years ago I took a few lessons. I also follow him on TV, especially when the Italians play. A few years ago, among other things, I saw the Monte Carlo tournament live, it was very exciting. Above all to see Rafa Nadal. I would love to play tennis, but for now I’m happy with the paddle sometimes”.

“A little free body and cardio to train my breath, because I need to spend many hours on stage singing. Also because I move like a cricket! weight room. I like to put in a lot of muscle mass, see the muscle swell. They can never be missing from my routine abs and squats as if there were no tomorrow. You have to pull up what goes down (laughs, ed). As for thePower supply I try to eat well, it’s not easy but I try especially under date “. See also Italy restarts with a double Raspadori: Turkey beaten 3-2

Let’s talk now about his new album, released today. It’s a different album than usual …

“Yes. It’s me through and through. That’s why I decided to call him by my real name, Veronica. I wanted my underwear to come out, not the artistic part that everyone knows by now. The awareness of who I am, my rebirth, my change. I realized that Veronica has always given Bianca a lot of strength. Without Veronica there would have been no Bianca. This has always made me feel a little sick. I couldn’t understand why Bianca was always happy, on stage, then once she got off the stage she stopped feeling good and Veronica took over. I wanted to cut it out. “

“A year and a half more or less. Little by little it took shape and I strongly wanted to share this album with some artists. This thing helped me a lot because I like the idea of ​​working with other people and I find it very constructive” . See also Miura, the 54-year-old footballer who refuses to hang up the guayos

“There are Arisa, Boss Doms, Brig, Hi, I’m Vale, Cristiano Malgioglio, Danti, J-Ax, Kekko Silvestre, Legno, Seryo And Virginio. It’s a very eventful album. I already knew some artists, but Arisa for example was a chance encounter in the streets of Milan. And it was a magical encounter, like his voice. Each artist has a different story. For instance We are all the same it’s a very ironic and funny song, and I couldn’t help but sing it with Malgioglio “.

Is there a song that feels its own more than the others?

“Each song has its own story, each word and each melody tells something. But maybe I would choose Frames, with J-Ax. Because I wrote so much in that song. But one of my favorites is Chanel“.