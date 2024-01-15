He was only 18 years old and was known to all as a valiant Red Cross volunteer. Biagio Lombardo thus lost his life, aboard his beloved motorbike

Biagio Lombardo was only 18 years old and was well known in the area, as he was a popular volunteer at the local Red Cross branch. Unfortunately he lost his life riding his motorbike, in an accident which, unfortunately, gave him no escape. The Sicilian boy lost his life along state road 115, in the province of Trapani.

Biagio Lombardo died following a terrible car accident which took place on the state road 115 South Western Sicula, in the province of Trapani. The 18-year-old was riding his motorbike, on the stretch of road between Mazara del Vallo and Marsala.

THE reasons for the accident, which occurred on the night between Friday 12 and Saturday 13 January 2024, are still to be ascertained. What we know is that the motorbike suddenly collided with a car. Both were proceeding in the same direction when the two vehicles collided.

For Biagio the 118 rescuers immediately intervened, together with the Fire fighters, they couldn't do anything. The impact with the asphalt gave him no escape. He practically lost his life instantly.

Following the crash, the car went off the road. Firefighters had to work for a long time to extract the 24-year-old driver, who was immediately taken to hospital. He would not be in serious health conditions. The Carabinieri immediately carried out all the necessary findings to determine the exact dynamics of what happened.

The farewell to Biagio Lombardo by the Mazara del Vallo branch of the Italian Red Cross

Also remembering him are fellow volunteers from the Mazara del Vallo Committee of the Italian Red Cross, where the young 18-year-old boy served.

