After the farewell to the broadcast, the tronista landed on the famous Chinese social network of the moment.

Biagio DiMaro after the experience at throne over of Men and Women has decided to land on the most famous social network of the moment: Tiktok. The 56-year-old from Aversa after a period lived on the dating show of Maria DeFilippi, has opened a channel where he publishes very nice videos and is already seeing some interest given that his account already has 20,000 followers and over 55,000 likes.

Source: Mediaset

Biagio posts moments of daily life between home, work and social outings trying to entertain the public. Some comments have already arrived, some even with a sarcastic tone such as: “the biggest influencer” or “identical to Leonardo DiCaprio”.

Biagio’s experience with Men and Women began last year when he entered the studio to woo Gemma Galgani. With the Turin lady, however, things did not go as hoped, so Biagio concentrated on Angela Paone. Then he started dating Isabella, Sara and Elena gaining the fame of Latin lover above all from the two commentators in the studio Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari.

He went on to frequent other three ladies: Rose, Daniela and Bernarda with the last one asking for the exclusive which he refused. And then again Luana, Giuliana and Catia however, ending the season as a single.

In this year’s new edition, which started in September, Biagio returned to the attack Silvia, Paola, Saura and Carla. With Carla he seemed to have reached the right feeling but in the end the acquaintance ended badly even with insults from the lady towards Biagio who in the meantime was feeling Clea who in the end, however, refused his court.

Attacked by the whole study, the knight from Campania took a break before returning. In the end, however, Maria decided to exclude him for a period of time since for two years now the knight has not concluded anything sensible within the program.