Biagio DiMaro was a famous competitor of Men and women in the throne over. During the most recent episodes, the former knight abandoned the program hosted by Maria De Filippi after she invited him to leave. Now, he’s the one to break the silence on the matter. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Biagio Di Maro does not send them to tell all the people who have criticized him after being kicked out of Men and women. Maria DeFilippi she had asked him to leave the program because of her parents incorrect behaviors against some ladies.

A few weeks after the incident, the former knight decided to defend yourself from the numerous criticisms which many have thrown at him. These were hers words:

The belief that I only want one thing from women is held by many and it bothers me a lot. I realize that I go crazy when dating, between dinners and attentions, but I certainly don’t do it because I want to sleep with the ladies or “use them”, which is clear once and for all. I made it like this, I like to be gallant and I don’t expect anything in return.

Biagio doesn’t have any intention to retrace your steps. On the contrary, it continues to support its own reasons and does not want to hand the apologies to nobody:

I don’t think I have to apologize to anyone, because I’ve always given everything I could. But I think someone should apologize to me.

Maria De Filippi hunts Biagio Di Maro from Men and Women

The attitudes by Biagio Di Maro a Men and women have unleashed theanger of Maria De Filippi who urged him to leave with thehelp by Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti. On that occasion, these were the statements of the presenter: