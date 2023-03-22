Biagio DiMaro was a celebrated competitor of Men and women, over the last few hours, the former knight has let himself go to an unprecedented revelation on social media. In detail, he stated that he will soon land in the world of cinema. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Biagio Di Maro was one of protagonists most talked about and popular of Men and women. However, recently the man was forced out of the program after that Maria DeFilippi invited him to leave. The reason? It seems that his knowledge never materialized in a serious and lasting relationship.

Despite having moved away from the light six spotlights, Biagio is very active on social media, especially on TikTok. Here shares funny video and even throw a few dig to commentators on the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, such as Tina Cipollari for example.

Over the last few hours, in an attempt to respond to a dig launched by a user, the man has become the protagonist of a unexpected confession. In detail, she has revealed that she will soon debut in the world of cinema as actor:

I answer you, in fact soon you will have a nice surprise and me

you will see in a movie. Enjoy it and have a nice evening.

Biagio Di Maro announces unexpected news

There answer of the former knight has raised the curiosity of his fans who have asked him more information. These were the words of the person concerned: