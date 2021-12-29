Biagio D’Anelli is the last competitor to leave the house of Big Brother VIP, when he returned home, the man took stock of what happened in the Cinecittà house.

Biagio D’Anelli made no secret of having changed his mind about some competitors. After seeing some videos of when he was in the house he specified that he had changed his mind about many competitors. Her words:

I’ve changed my mind about everyone. Bad Manila, Giucas Casella, Carmen Russo, because then I saw some particular videos of them. The thing that makes me laugh is that they have a crazy falsehood that they have acquired in these three months that they have been herding. Manila, for example, came up to me to tell me ‘you are a real man, you are declaring yourself to Miriana’. But then she hides with Carmen and Katia in the bathroom to say that mine was all a strategy.

He does not seem to have appreciated what happened with Miriana Trevisan: “They said I had planned to take Miriana. the truth is that I fell in love with her. How can these people have the bronze face to offer me coffee with a smile, but then they talk about me in the room? I wouldn’t sleep at night in their place. “

Another very heartfelt attack is that against Giucas Casella, the showman does not seem to have been completely sincere with Biagio D’Anelli:

I’ve seen really bad things. Giucas Casella today made some revelations about me who seems to be doing another reality show. He did not understand that it is the GF Vip. Miriana in front of him with her eyes to heart confesses that she loves me and he replies ‘no darling it was all strategy, trust me I know him very well’. I only ate with Giucas Casella once and that’s it.

Even on Sophie Codegoni she has some pebbles in her shoe to take off, in fact it seems that the boy does not find her sincere at all. “I still don’t believe in Alessandro and Sophie, because it’s early. She saw her inconsistent and I said this to her face. It is not consistent, he threw Gianmaria out of bed and made me tenderness and I told him to sleep with me. The next day Sophie gave me a whole fake moralism ‘you know why before I sleep with a man I make centuries go by’. But then Alessandro came in and the next day he was with her in bed. For me it’s like Monopoly money, fake. “