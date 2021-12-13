Biagio D’Anelli was one of the last contestants to enter the home of the Big Brother Vip. The columnist from the earliest days came very close to Miriana Trevisan. The two seem to have a lot of harmony and if the showgirl with Nicola Pisu did not have the courage to let go, this time everything seems different.

Over the course of the days the two got closer and closer, even sleeping together. And right from the moments under the covers, the web began to make assumptions and become curious, wondering what there was and what is really between them. He thought about it Alfonso Signorini during the last episode, taking advantage of the communication with which the Vippos knew the end date of the program to reveal new anecdotes.

Alfonso sent Miriana and Giucas Casella to collect the envelope containing the press release for the gieffini about the date of the program extension. Miriana was surprised to guess the contents of the envelope. So Alfonso asked if it was Biagio who had told him under the covers, since he knew having entered a few weeks ago.

Biagio explains what happened under the covers

At that point Biagio intervened saying: “Never, never happened. I am a fair player. I never told him, we did something else under the covers. What have we been up to under the covers? We talked about Miriana’s life“.

But then he added: “And there were kisses, I kissed her on the neck and cheek“. In short, according to what D’Anelli said, between him and Miriana there were only kisses on the cheek and nothing more. But the web is convinced of something else, also according to the images that portrayed them under the covers. We’ll see if Alfonso will talk about it better in the episode.